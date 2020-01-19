Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

