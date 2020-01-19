Streamr DATAcoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Coinone and BitForex. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $10.40 million and $767,900.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

