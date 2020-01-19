StrongHands 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $469.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $550,974.00 and $469.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,653,666,226 coins and its circulating supply is 16,240,471,872 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, STEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

