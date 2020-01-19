StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0588

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $105,713.00 and $261.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00091589 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 453.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,797,715 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial . The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

