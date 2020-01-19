Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INN. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 453,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

