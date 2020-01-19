Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.