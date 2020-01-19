Suretly Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $94,522.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

