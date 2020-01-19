SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT Raised to $21.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SVMK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SVMK has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $26,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 76,453 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,531,353.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,399,974. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SVMK by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

