Swing (SWING) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Swing has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $70,945.00 and $7.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,428,918 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.