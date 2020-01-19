Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.51, 630,502 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 370,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The company has a market cap of $390.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,365,000 after buying an additional 268,376 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

