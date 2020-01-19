Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

