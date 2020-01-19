Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.
TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.