Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 3.00

News headlines about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tata Motors’ analysis:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE TTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 1,069,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

