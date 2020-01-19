Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $20.95. Teck Resources shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2,073 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Dale Edwin Andres purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.58 per share, with a total value of C$90,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,385,436.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

