Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 4,403,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,394. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.