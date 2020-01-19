Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 4,403,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tellurian by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tellurian by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after acquiring an additional 455,246 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

