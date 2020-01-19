Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

TEG opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.06. The company has a market cap of $204.10 million and a PE ratio of 22.75.

In other news, insider Nick Basing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56), for a total value of £13,550 ($17,824.26). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,420,152.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

