Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE:TDC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Teradata has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,809,000 after acquiring an additional 756,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,351,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Teradata by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 504,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Teradata by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,280,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

