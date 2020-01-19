Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.78.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $510.50 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $547.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tesla by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Tesla by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.