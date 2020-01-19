Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,139 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,610,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 846,650 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,846,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,784,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

