The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 126,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Scott E. Lamb purchased 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,717.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

