Thingschain Market Cap Hits $18,957.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $18,957.00 and approximately $8,823.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.04 or 1.00387831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

