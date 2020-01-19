Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $36,783.00 and $20,542.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00662099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007976 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

