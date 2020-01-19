Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLYS. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

