Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $828,055.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, OKEx, BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, Bibox, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Hotbit, Huobi, BigONE, CoinBene, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

