Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOCA. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

TOCA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 702,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,583. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.79. Tocagen has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tocagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tocagen by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

