TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.70

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $437.70 and traded as high as $485.50. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $485.50, with a volume of 279,486 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 438.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

