Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Trailblazer Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 50,290 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

