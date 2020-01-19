Tratin One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Tratin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. Tratin has a market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.05688280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io . Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

