Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $10.11. Tricorn Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 96,527 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tricorn Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79.

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

