Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.38

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.38 and traded as high as $66.00. Tucows shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 3,575 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCX shares. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in Tucows by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Tucows by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

