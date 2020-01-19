Ubcoin Market (UBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,505.00

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $406,074.00 and approximately $7,505.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00320813 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002313 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market (UBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en . Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

