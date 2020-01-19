Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2.56 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.68 or 0.05757754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMart, YoBit, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, IDEX, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.