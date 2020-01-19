Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $134.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.83.

UI opened at $170.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

