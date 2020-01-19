UBS Group Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 523,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

