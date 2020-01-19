UBS Group Boosts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $320.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.80.

NYSE HII traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.81. The company had a trading volume of 201,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,674. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $193.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

