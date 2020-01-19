UBS Group Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $57.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

USB opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

