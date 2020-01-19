UBS Group Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $57.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.
USB opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
