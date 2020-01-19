UBS Group Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.95.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 4,760,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,080. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.