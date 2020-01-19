UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

