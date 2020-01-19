UChain Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. UChain has a market capitalization of $46,357.00 and $30,255.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UChain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UChain Token Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

