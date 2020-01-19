Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.97.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
