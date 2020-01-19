Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 439.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

