UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get UniCredit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF remained flat at $$14.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.