United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

UAL opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

