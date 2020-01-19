US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.00 Million

Equities analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $106.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. US Well Services posted sales of $118.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $528.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $529.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $619.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other US Well Services news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in US Well Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the second quarter worth about $750,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

