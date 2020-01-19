USDQ Price Hits $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, USDQ has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.50 million and $10,800.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00318993 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002306 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,251 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.