Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

