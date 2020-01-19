Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Value Line has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $32.11 on Friday. Value Line has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $311.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

