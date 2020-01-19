ValuEngine Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 227,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

