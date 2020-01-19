ValuEngine Upgrades William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLH. JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

WLH opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

