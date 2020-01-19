ValuEngine Upgrades William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLH. JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.
WLH opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
William Lyon Homes Company Profile
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
