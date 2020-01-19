Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a positive rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 2,646,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $169,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Insiders have sold a total of 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 27,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

