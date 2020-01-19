Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 343.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $168.68 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

